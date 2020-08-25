Microsoft launcher for Android in landscape mode

Despite ending Windows Phone years ago, Microsoft still operates in the mobile market with its software. One of the company’s solutions is a launcher for Android, which recently won a major update with support for landscape mode.

Issue 6.2 of the Microsoft Launcher app has been in limited testing over the past few months, but is finally being widely distributed. Although the company did not make so much noise about the update, the new version has great news for the app.

The main change is support for landscape mode. Now, the launcher adapts its interface when it identifies that the smartphone is being used horizontally. The solution changes the orientation of apps and also widgets like clock and search bar.

The new version of the app also includes a new design for the news feed and more wallpapers. Microsoft still points out that the update comes with improvements in the performance of the app, but did not provide technical details on the subject.

Microsoft Launcher can be downloaded for free through the Play Store. The new version of the application is already being distributed by the official Android store and also includes other interesting functions, such as support for customizable icons and dark mode.



