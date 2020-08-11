Microsoft is updating Windows 10 20H2 build 19042.450

Microsoft has just made available to Windows 10 20H2 Beta Channel Insider users an update with build 19042.450. The update does not offer major news, and comes with only improvements in software stability, bug fixes and other security improvements in general.

The main flaw corrected by the new version of the system is related to UWP applications, which would request the user’s credentials only once, in case there was no Enterprise Authentication implemented. As of now, these programs must always require authentication every time they are opened.

Following the security focus of the update, Microsoft has released security updates for several of its services on the system, including Internet Explorer, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Edge Legacy, Windows Authentication and many others .

The new Windows build should now be available for download through the Beta Channel, it is important to note, however, that interested users must be enrolled in the Microsoft Insider program to have access to the novelty.

