Microsoft is trying a new model for Windows 10 updates

Microsoft is testing to deliver smaller feature updates with what it calls Windows Feature Experience Packs. The update naming in question was found in Windows 10 earlier this year. However, Microsoft is just giving information on what these packages will be used for. The Windows Feature Experience Pack will be used to improve certain features and experiences developed independently of the operating system, according to Microsoft.

The first feature pack is being rolled out to Windows 10 beta testers this week. This package also includes pasting screenshots directly into folders within File Explorer using the built-in screenshot cutting app. Also included in this package is a split keyboard mode for 2-in-1 touch devices.

Microsoft noted that the feature packs will be distributed to Windows test users as available builds and cumulative updates are distributed. We do not yet know exactly how to send these feature packages to end users and businesses. Feature packs are also a new channel for Microsoft to update parts of Windows that are not directly controlled by the operating system, but are not standalone applications distributed through the Microsoft Store.

This development may mean that we will see more regular and smaller updates for Windows 10 in the coming months and years. Microsoft usually offers two major Windows 10 updates a year, one around April and one around October. The company uses a Service Pack-style update model for some Windows 10 updates, including relatively minor changes in one update and larger and more extensive changes in the other.

“By testing this process first with Windows Insiders, we hope to expand the scope and frequency of releases in the future,” says Brandon LeBlanc of Microsoft. “Eventually, Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will be added to the already existing servicing process for Windows 10 and will be made available to customers through Windows Update.”



