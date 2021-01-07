Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 10

We have a long way to go for the comprehensive visual refresh program planned by Microsoft. The American software giant plans to improve Windows 10 with many small updates. The new feature Microsoft has tested for Windows 10 is weather and news.

The weather and news feature to be added to the taskbar is somewhat designed as a widget we are familiar with from phones.

Weather and news feature testing for Windows 10

The new feature Microsoft is testing is on the left side of the show hidden icons option. The weather and news feature, which works like a complete widget and is still in the testing phase, provides a large information panel that you can interact with when you click on it. With this panel, you will be able to follow the latest news, currency prices, sports events or the weather in your area.

Designed for Windows 10, the weather and news feature only provides information about the weather when minimized. So you can get information about the weather without any effort. It was stated that when one of the news displayed in the panel was clicked, Microsoft Edge opened as the default browser. There is no information yet on whether this default browser can be replaced with Google Chrome or any other browser.

The weather and news feature is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia or India via the Windows Insider program. It is not known when or with which version the stable version will be offered to users.

Microsoft plans to release many small design updates like this in the coming months. The change that starts with application icons first may cause us to see a completely different Windows 10 if it is completed.

What do you think about the design updates for Windows 10?