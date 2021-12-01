Microsoft is releasing a version of Teams for small businesses!

Microsoft has announced a new version of Teams Essentials, designed around small businesses. The version includes several features.

Microsoft has introduced a small business version of its teleconferencing service called Teams. The name of this version was Teams Essentials. Along with this free Teams plan, it was among the features that come with a Microsoft 365 subscription. Teams Essentials costs $4 per user per month.

The free plan of Microsoft Teams Essentials has a 60-minute time limit. It also includes unlimited group meetings for 30 hours and up to 300 participants. Users also get 10GB of cloud storage, double that on the free plan, and integration with Outlook and Google calendars.

Microsoft Teams Essentials offers many features

Teams Essentials includes other features from the free plan, such as access to Office web apps, chats with colleagues and customers, file sharing, polls, and group projects. Meetings, chats, calls and files are encrypted. Users can send meeting invitations to someone who doesn’t have a Teams account. Still, people who are invited need an email account. Live backgrounds for calls, Together Mode and live captions are also available.



Less expensive than Microsoft 365 Business Basic

Team Essentials is slightly cheaper than the Microsoft 365 Business Basic version, which charges $5 per user per month. However, the wage savings can be further increased. Features of this plan include meeting transcripts, real-time translations, mobile versions of Office apps, and 1TB of storage per person. You can get this version from Microsoft’s cloud partners or directly from the company. Features of Microsoft Essentials include:

Invitations that only require an email address and don’t need to sign up, sign in, or install Teams to join the meeting

Google Calendar integration in addition to Outlook Calendar integration

Meeting tools such as meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live captions and live reactions

New small business chat template for desktop and web

