Microsoft is opportunistic and could ‘break the internet’

Google on Friday posted a statement on its blog criticizing Microsoft and saying that Bill Gates’ company is an opportunist. The search giant’s criticism has to do with Microsoft’s support for news outlets that are asking companies like Facebook and Google to pay for news content shared on platforms.

The content states that Google is committed to supporting journalism and cites that the company has initiatives that promote the revenue stream for the media. Regarding the changes, the giant points out that it is against “proposals that hinder access to the open web”, affirming that the decision should harm consumers, small companies and publishers, essentially “breaking the internet” as we know it.

In addition to the defense, Google also attacked Microsoft. “They paid a much smaller amount to the news industry than we did. And given the chance to support or finance its own journalists, Microsoft replaced them with AI bots,” he said.

“We respect Microsoft’s success and compete hard with them in cloud computing, research, productivity applications, video conferencing, email and many other areas. Unfortunately, as competition in these areas intensifies, they are returning to their guide familiar with attacking rivals and lobbying for regulations that benefit their own interests, “the statement said.

Check out the full Google statement on the website.

How it all began

The controversy began when Australia passed a law that requires technology companies to pay for news that is published on their platforms. As soon as the News Trading Code was proposed by Parliament, Facebook blocked the publication and sharing of news links in the country. Days later, the chain decided to negotiate with the Australian government and reached an agreement.

Microsoft, on the other hand, said it was willing to accept the billing model to display news on its Bing search engine and associated services. The company said it was ready to become an alternative to Google, which until then had threatened to withdraw its services from the country.

“Microsoft will ensure that small businesses that want to transfer advertising to Bing can do this simply and without transfer costs. We understand the important role of search ads in Australia’s more than two million small businesses,” he wrote. the CEO, Satya Nadella, on the brand’s official blog. In addition, Microsoft has also said it will work closely with publishers in the European press to ensure that newspapers are paid for by companies.