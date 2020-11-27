Microsoft is investigating methods to avoid problems

Phil Spencer is aware that the pre-purchase processes frustrated many users, who were unable to purchase their Xbox Series X | S.

Advance purchases of Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 have seen chaotic situations: collapsed websites, huge waiting lines in stores, more demand than supply, uncertainty when it comes to knowing when a new wave of reservations will open … Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, does not want guilty, wants solutions. They are already thinking of new methods to proceed with the reservation and purchase of their consoles in the future.

“We want people to feel that there are consoles available for purchase, not only on the day when everyone runs to get one,” he begins by saying, knowing that many people may not be able to attend on a specific date and at a specific time for work reasons, and that can prevent them from arriving on time. “That way of thinking is old-fashioned, when people are going to line up outside a store, like in the last decade,” he says. Spencer wonders if this is what we want for the future, to see people queuing because they know that if they are not there they will be without their purchase for weeks or even months.

Launch unit sales records; but many clients without console

Although sales are going well — record launch units sold; Same for Sony with PS5— the number of unhappy customers is also growing. This situation of lights and shadows raises a reflection in the North American directive. “I think this business is going well, both for us and for Sony. I have great respect for Jim Ryan [from Sony], we have both regretted how all these advance purchasing processes have gone and what problems we are really trying to solve when we still have so many dissatisfied consumers that we cannot offer our product to them. I think that all this will lead us to rethink new models ”.

From reserving a specific time and place that suits the consumer to more direct communication with the buyer … more “clarity”, Spencer mentions, who ends up assuring in the interview that it is “something we are working on”.

However, Xbox Series X | S are already available worldwide, but it is unknown when there will be units again in countries such as Spain, where the sold out sign is a constant both in stores and in distribution chains and online sales.



