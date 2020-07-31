Microsoft is in talks to get TikTok

It is stated that Microsoft, one of the leading technology companies of the USA, is in talks to purchase the TikTok application of Chinese ByteDance company.

The New York Times reported that it was based on anonymous sources, and talks on the acquisition came on the agenda after US President Donald Trump announced that they were considering taking steps to ban TikTok.

It was noted that Microsoft was in talks to purchase the TikTok application of the Chinese technology company ByteDance, and the stage of the process is unknown.

TIKTOK’S PROHIBITION DISCUSSIONS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in early July that they plan to ban Chinese social media practices, including the TikTok application.

Trump, on the controversy over whether TikTok will be banned in the US due to his ties with the Chinese government, said, “We are looking at this issue. We are considering a decision on this matter.” he used expressions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that they are working on TikTok, saying that they have several different options and that they will offer a proposal to President Trump.

TikTok, which has 800 million active users across the US and worldwide, is claimed to have reported its users’ personal information to the Chinese administration. Many American experts say the firm poses a threat to US national security.



