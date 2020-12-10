Microsoft is expanding its xCloud service! Here is the date

Xbox continues to bring its cloud gaming service system known as xCloud to different platforms. The service, which has been on Xbox and Android so far, will say hello to computers with iOS and Windows operating systems from the spring of 2021.

Microsoft brings xCloud service to Apple

Microsoft tried to launch the cloud gaming service xCloud, which it launched about 2 months ago, on iOS, but this move was blocked by Apple. This led to a brief discussion between the two technology giants. Now, Microsoft believes it will bypass this ban with a web-based version of the app. So much so that the company has shared the date of when the service will come to Apple devices.

According to its statement, the company will come to Apple devices with the Windows operating systems of the service in the spring of 2021. Windows users will be able to use the service in both browser and application. For the iOS operating system, xCloud will be available only through the browser.

Making a statement on the subject, the Microsoft front said, “Expanding the Xbox with new players and bringing games and developers to nearly three billion players in the world is at the center of our goals. We do this by ensuring a consistent Xbox experience across sessions you open at multiple locations ”. He gave place to his statements.

In case of an agreement between the two technology giants, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have the chance to use the xCloud service through the AppStore.



