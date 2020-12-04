Microsoft is entering the world of e-sports!

Microsoft has added a new growth step in the game world. The company announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with Smash.gg, an e-sports publishing platform. In addition, it was stated that a management tools package was brought to Xbox owners for e-sports events.

Smash.gg will be Microsoft’s gateway to the world of e-sports

Smash.gg, the e-sports events platform, announced on its Twitter account that it signed a purchase agreement with Microsoft. “With this acquisition, users of the Smash.gg community and tournament organizers will continue to benefit from the platform,” the firm said in a statement. Our team will now benefit from additional resources and support as part of Microsoft ”.

While no information about the value of the deal has yet emerged, Esports Insider confirmed the purchase of Smash.gg to a representative from Microsoft’s public relations agency. The representative also stated that the company wants to speed up their content by innovating the tournament platform and that Smash.gg will be an important part of this journey. On the other hand, MSN Esports account affiliated with Microsoft said hello to the platform with a tweet.

Founded in 2015, Smash.gg made its name mostly with Super Smash Bros. Since then, the platform has been a popular option, offering streaming support for other games such as Rocket League and Hearthstone. In August 2017, the firm received $ 11 million in mutual funds, including companies such as Spark Capital, Accel, and Horizon Ventures.



