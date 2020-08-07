Microsoft is considering purchasing the entire TikTok

Microsoft is holding talks with ByteDance for TikTok with the encouragement of US President Donald Trump. Although these talks are said to focus on the acquisition of TikTok’s operations in four countries, primarily in the US, leaks also point to different possibilities.

According to the report of The Financial Times; Microsoft is looking for ways to get all of TikTok. While it is not known how serious this “expanded interest” of the software giant is, it is stated that the talks on this issue are still at the introductory stage. Speaking to Business Insider, a source described The Financial Times’ claim as “completely unrealistic.” While both news are based on anonymous sources, Microsoft has not made a statement on the issue.

Microsoft recently confirmed that TikTok is in negotiations to acquire its US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations. It is stated that this mixed purchase could cause the division of TikTok’s applications and operations, which could undermine the credibility of Microsoft’s investment. The acquisition of TikTok’s global operations outside of China is thought to give the software giant a stronger position to support TikTok.

It is not difficult to guess that the negotiations between the parties are not yet mature. US President Donald Trump announced last week that he would ban the practice in the country; however, he later gave it until September 15 and stated that he wanted the app to be sold to an American company.

According to the report of The Financial Times; After the purchase of TikTok, Microsoft wants it to be given a year to completely separate the application from ByteDance and eliminate security concerns of the American government. However, a source speaking to The Financial Times said it could take eight years to separate TikTok from ByteDance.



