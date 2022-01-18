Microsoft Involves in Metaverse: The Battle for Domination Begins

Technology giant Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard, the video game maker behind hits like Call of Duty and Candy Crush, for $68.7 billion. This step was recorded as the largest acquisition in Microsoft’s 46-year history.

Acquiring Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has joined the battle for dominance in the metaverse space that has turned the trend category upside down. Microsoft dismissed criticism of the game maker by acquiring Activision, where the executive producer has faced significant workplace culture accusations. While the allegations focused on Activison, the company’s shares fell by 27% in the lawsuit filed against the company in July. Following the announcement, Microsoft’s shares fell by 1%.

Microsoft will gain Activision’s approximately 400 million monthly users and will gain access to some of the world’s most popular games that are expected to form the cornerstone of the metaverse. Merging with Microsoft will enable Activision to tap into a wide variety of AI and programming capabilities.

Microsoft Steps into the Metaverse

This step would be a significant win, especially against Facebook, which renames Microsoft its parent company to Meta. The Activision acquisition could support the virtual reality services offered by the Xbox unit while competing with Facebook’s Oculus system.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement: “Games are the most dynamic and exciting category of all options today and will play an important role in the development of Metaverse platforms.”

At the same time, this deal will drastically change Microsoft. While Xbox owns the studios behind Minecraft and Halo, the company will continue to focus heavily on enterprise users for software like Office 365 and Azure.