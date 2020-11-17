Microsoft introduces processor that makes hacking difficult

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (17), together with AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, the launch of a new product: the security processor Microsoft Pluton, which represents a “shared vision for the future of Windows PCs”, because the technology will bring security built into the core itself.

According to the announcement made on the company’s blog, Microsoft’s vision for the future of Windows PCs is for security to be at the core, embedded in the CPU, so that there is an integration between hardware and software that unifies the protection “designed for eliminate entire vectors of attack, ”said David Weston, director of Corporate Security and Operating System.

According to the executive, the new Microsoft Pluton was designed to repel physical attacks; prevent theft of credentials and encryption keys; easily provide hardware and software controls; perform system health checks; and do firmware updates via the cloud via Windows Update.

PMS, the heart of security

Weston also explained that the heart of operating system security on most PCs is found on a separate chip from the CPU, called the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). The TPM is hardware used to securely store keys and measurements that verify the integrity of the system.

Although TPM’s are supported on Windows, as they guarantee critical technologies like Windows Hello and BitLocker, attackers have already developed a way to attack it, especially when they gain physical access to the machine. In these cases, they target the communication channel between the CPU and the TPM, usually a bus interface.

Pluton’s design eliminates this possibility of attack, creating security directly on the CPU. As a result, Windows PCs using the new processor architecture will emulate a TPM that will work exactly with the existing TPM specifications and interfaces.



