Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights

Microsoft introduced its new product called Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights at its event today.

With the pandemic process, there has been a radical change in the working system, customer demands and business processes. Differences are also observed in the basic needs systems of the companies that switched to the hybrid working system. Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights will provide companies with intelligence to predict and proactively manage supply chain challenges.

Developed by considering the different needs of companies, the system offers the opportunity to go beyond ordinary business and create a new hyper-connected business model. Companies will be able to create a reliable and flexible supply chain with Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Cloud for Production platforms.

You can manage your supply chain with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights

Companies like Daimler Trucks North America have multiple layers of supply chains. Such companies will be able to manage their supply chains more easily thanks to Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights.



Undoubtedly, one of the most difficult things in supply chain operations is obtaining real-time data. Thanks to the developed system, almost companies can obtain timely data. In addition, the developed system can predict the impact of customers on shipments.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, the platform can also analyze external conditions such as global weather. Many customers, including Johnson & Johnson, are working with Microsoft on digital manufacturing transformations with tools like Azure, AI, and Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing.

Today, Ignite introduced Context IQ, a set of features for Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 that make information, contacts, and conversations instantly more accessible, reducing the need to switch between apps. Context IQ is designed to help business users access documents and records, business colleagues and conversations in the workflow from Dynamics 365 or Microsoft 365 applications.

Context IQ enables Dynamics 365 or Microsoft 365 users to access what you need, where and when you need it. Dynamics 365 Customer Service brings together contact center channels, unified communications, leading AI and customer service features in one integrated SaaS solution built on the Microsoft Cloud.