Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop 5 with a screen diagonal of 13.5 and 15 inches.

In short: Today, Microsoft announced an updated version of its regular laptop at an event dedicated to Surface hardware. The aptly named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact device is equipped with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with an aspect ratio of 3:2, a resolution of 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.

The 10-point touchscreen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass (Glass 3 on computers with alcantara keyboard trim or Glass 5 on computers with metal keyboard trim).

The larger 15-inch model has a resolution of 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI), an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a contrast ratio of 1300:1. Like its younger brother, it also uses a 10-point touchpad, but all models have a Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

The 12th generation Intel Core i7-1255U powers both laptops, although the smaller one can be configured with the Core i5-1235U if you don’t need that much horsepower or want to save some money when ordering. Memory options include 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB LPDDR5x, and on the storage side you can choose a 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics are included as standard in all variants.

As for size, you’re looking at 12.1 inches (308 mm) long x 8.8 inches (223 mm) wide x 0.57 inches (14.5 mm) high on the 13.5-inch model and 13.4 inches (340 mm) long x 9.6 inches (244 mm) wide x 0.58 inches high (14.7 mm) on a 15-inch screen. They weigh 2.86 pounds (1,297 g) and 3.44 pounds (1,545 g) respectively.

Both are equipped with 720p high-definition front-facing webcams for Windows Hello authentication, as well as Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, omnidirectional speakers with Dolby Atmos and two long-range studio microphones. All come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Battery life is up to 18 hours with normal use on a smaller Surface 5 laptop and up to 17 hours on a larger model.

Prices start at $999.99 for the 13.5-inch base model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD and $1299.99 for the 15-inch model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of flash memory. They are available for pre-order from the moment of writing and will be shipped on October 25.