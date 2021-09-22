Microsoft introduced its flagship Surface Laptop Studio!

Microsoft introduced its new 2-in-1 devices to us at its Surface event today. Surface Laptop Studio drew attention.
Microsoft introduced its new portable devices at its Surface event today. The new 2-in-1 devices, developed integrated with Windows 11, managed to attract attention with their performance. At the event, Microsoft focused on the performance of devices in both business and gaming. In addition, the new Surface devices have also become ideal for artists.
Surface Laptop Studio features
Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4-inch touchscreen with 2400×1600 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and PixelSense Flow features. The device is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core H series processor. The device has 16 GB / 32 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB storage options. While the Intel Iris Xe GPU is used in the i5 processor model, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4 GB VRAM welcomes us in the i7 processor version. In addition, the device comes with a drawing pen called Surface Pen.
On the device, there are 2 USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 1 Surface connection ports. The version with the i5 processor has a battery life of 19 hours, while the version with the i7 processor has a battery life of 18 hours.
You can find all the features of Surface Laptop Studio from the table below:
Dimensions
- 12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” (323.28mm x 228.32mm x 18.94mm)
Display
- Panel: 14.4 inch PixelSense Flow display
- Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
- Resolution: 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI)
- Surface Pen has
- Multi-Touch screen
- Dolby Vision support
Memory
- 16GB / 32GBLPDDR4x RAM
Processor
- Quad core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H
- Quad core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i7-11370H
Accessory Support
- Surface Slim Pen 2
Security
- TPM 2.0 and BitLocker support
- Facial recognition with Windows Hello
- Enhanced Windows Hardware security
Software
- Windows 11 Home
- Microsoft 365 Home1 month trial
- Pre-installed Xbox app
- 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Box Contents Surface Laptop Studio
- 60 W charger for version with i5 processor
- 95 W charger for version with i7 processor
Weight
- version with i5 processor: 1.7KG
- Version with i7 processor: 1.8KG
Battery Life
- i5 processor version: 19 Hours
- Version with i7 processor: 18 Hours
Video Card
- Version with i5 processor: Intel Iris Xe
- Version with i7 processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Connection Ports
- 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 support
- 3.5mm headphone
- 1 x Surface connection port
Camera, video and audio
- 1080p front camera
- dual studio microphones
- Quad Omnisonic speakers and Dolby Atmos support
Wireless
- Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax
- Bluetooth: 5.1
- Wireless Xbox controller support
Outer Body Body:
- Magnesium and Aluminum
- Color: Platinum
Battery
- Nominal battery capacity 58 WH (7730 mAh)
Surface Laptop Studio price
One of the most powerful of the Surface Laptop Studio 2-in-1s, Microsoft’s flagship Surface Laptop Studio will be available on October 5, 2021. The device is available for pre-order with prices starting from $1,599.