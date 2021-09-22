Microsoft introduced its flagship Surface Laptop Studio!

Microsoft introduced its new 2-in-1 devices to us at its Surface event today. Surface Laptop Studio drew attention.

Microsoft introduced its new portable devices at its Surface event today. The new 2-in-1 devices, developed integrated with Windows 11, managed to attract attention with their performance. At the event, Microsoft focused on the performance of devices in both business and gaming. In addition, the new Surface devices have also become ideal for artists.

Surface Laptop Studio features

Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4-inch touchscreen with 2400×1600 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and PixelSense Flow features. The device is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core H series processor. The device has 16 GB / 32 GB RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB storage options. While the Intel Iris Xe GPU is used in the i5 processor model, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4 GB VRAM welcomes us in the i7 processor version. In addition, the device comes with a drawing pen called Surface Pen.

On the device, there are 2 USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 1 Surface connection ports. The version with the i5 processor has a battery life of 19 hours, while the version with the i7 processor has a battery life of 18 hours.

You can find all the features of Surface Laptop Studio from the table below:

Dimensions

12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” (323.28mm x 228.32mm x 18.94mm)

Display

Panel: 14.4 inch PixelSense Flow display

Screen refresh rate: 120Hz

Resolution: 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI)

Surface Pen has

Multi-Touch screen

Dolby Vision support

Memory

16GB / 32GBLPDDR4x RAM

Processor

Quad core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H

Quad core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i7-11370H

Accessory Support

Surface Slim Pen 2

Security

TPM 2.0 and BitLocker support

Facial recognition with Windows Hello

Enhanced Windows Hardware security

Software

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft 365 Home1 month trial

Pre-installed Xbox app

1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Box Contents Surface Laptop Studio

60 W charger for version with i5 processor

95 W charger for version with i7 processor

Weight

version with i5 processor: 1.7KG

Version with i7 processor: 1.8KG

Battery Life

i5 processor version: 19 Hours

Version with i7 processor: 18 Hours

Video Card

Version with i5 processor: Intel Iris Xe

Version with i7 processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Connection Ports

2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 support

3.5mm headphone

1 x Surface connection port

Camera, video and audio

1080p front camera

dual studio microphones

Quad Omnisonic speakers and Dolby Atmos support

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax

Bluetooth: 5.1

Wireless Xbox controller support

Outer Body Body:

Magnesium and Aluminum

Color: Platinum

Battery

Nominal battery capacity 58 WH (7730 mAh)

Surface Laptop Studio price

One of the most powerful of the Surface Laptop Studio 2-in-1s, Microsoft’s flagship Surface Laptop Studio will be available on October 5, 2021. The device is available for pre-order with prices starting from $1,599.