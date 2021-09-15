Microsoft Implements New Secure Login That Doesn’t Require Passwords

Microsoft begins this Wednesday (15) to implement the digital life that does not require the use of passwords — a company will for some years now, but which will only now be put into practice.

The novelty is the possibility of logging into Microsoft services and tools without needing an access code. The feature can already be activated in the company’s accounts, including in Brazil.

According to the company, the use of passwords is inconvenient for several reasons: they are insecure, they make the user lazy (who ends up repeating codes or placing very obvious sequences) and they are the main target of invasions.

By leaving passwords aside, you simply replace the code with another access authorization format, such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, which previously served only as a second authentication factor. The user can also adopt Windows Hello or a security key sent via SMS or email to sign in to their accounts.

How to set up the account without a password?

To activate, you need to have the Microsoft Authenticator application downloaded, installed and connected to your profile. It is available for Android and iOS.

Then, now on your computer, log in to your account and go to the path Settings > Security > Advanced security options.

On the new screen, click “Activate” in the “Account without password” option and follow the step by step.

Passwordless login can be used on Windows PC, Outlook, OneDrive, Xbox consoles and other services. If you prefer, at any time you can return to the conventional method using an access code.

The update is in progress and it is possible that some users may take a few days to access the feature.