Microsoft Has Little Chance Of Buying Japanese Devs, Analyst Says

Microsoft: In this period of big acquisitions, with Microsoft snapping up Activision Blizzard and Sony securing Bungie, the question that doesn’t want to be silent is: who will be next?

Fans are rooting for Xbox to continue buying developers to feed the Game Pass catalog with more exclusives, but according to one analyst, the menu available may not include Japanese developers.

In an article published in Substack, consultant and writer Nathan Brown spoke a little about how it is unlikely that MS will be able to acquire production companies in Japan. In his text, written with the help of Japanese analyst Serkan Toto, he points out how, in fact, Sony is much more likely to absorb Japanese devs.

And no, it’s not about money: it basically comes down to how companies do business in the Land of the Rising Sun. According to the publication, Japanese companies tend to opt for mergers rather than acquisitions, as in the cases of Square Enix and Koei Tecmo.

Toto explains that “hostile” takeovers are not welcomed there. According to him, they are “generally considered the antithesis of the Japanese way of doing business” and are seen as a pretty bad thing.” A foreign entity taking control of a publicly traded studio against its own will would be a suicide mission: everyone would instantly leave. “, said the analyst.