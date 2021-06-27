Microsoft Has Ipdated the PC Health Check tool for Windows 11

Microsoft has updated the PC Health Check tool for Windows 11. Microsoft has updated the PC Health Check applet to help overcome some of the compatibility confusion. Along with the update, the app gives more information about why your computer can’t run Windows 11. If you have already downloaded the app, it will update automatically when you run it again, and if you haven’t already, you can download it here.

It has caused some confusion on which systems Windows 11 will and will not work on. The previous version of the PC Health Check software in question did not help to fix any of this. It just showed users a pass/fail message with no details. Now, it at least gives you a clue as to why your computer isn’t compatible, whether it’s an issue with storage, secure boot compatibility, or your processor.

However, as some have pointed out, the tool’s messages still remain inadequate in some cases. For example, the “processor not supported” message isn’t really an actionable item because it can’t tell why your CPU can’t support Windows 11. If you’d rather upgrade one or two components in your system than buy a new computer, you’ll need to do a little more research.

Still, it may be wise to wait. Microsoft still seems to be working on the display of messages about what is and isn’t supported, especially when it comes to CPUs. So keep waiting for new news before diving into the daring task of scouring the computer parts market during the chip shortage.