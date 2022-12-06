Microsoft Has Admitted That It Offered Sony a 10-Year Call of Duty Contract

In the ongoing Microsoft vs. Sony saga, Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith wrote a column in the Wall Street Journal where he actually admitted that his company was offering Sony a 10-year Call of Duty contract.

In an article titled “Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard is good for Gamers,” Microsoft’s chief executive described in detail how the Federal Trade Commission would be wrong to sue Microsoft for acquiring the game development and publishing giant Activision Blizzard.

“The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly planning to sue Microsoft to stop our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” reads the first paragraph of the article. “That would be a huge mistake. This will damage competition, consumers and thousands of game developers.”

In the article, Smith argues that this acquisition will allow Microsoft to remain competitive through innovation. Smith argues that since Xbox is lagging behind Nintendo Switch and Sony, it’s wise for Microsoft to look for ways to stay competitive. Microsoft seems to be doing this by supporting its online cloud service – Xbox Game Pass — and providing consumers with a service that will allow them to access games from the cloud across multiple devices.

However, Smith argues that Xbox Game Pass cannot really take off without strong games or exclusives that will make the service more attractive to gamers. That’s why Microsoft decided to acquire Activision Blizzard.

“To gain subscribers to this service, Microsoft needs a full library of popular games, and in its current state it is simply not enough. That’s where the acquisition comes in. Activision Blizzard comes with popular games for mobile devices, PCs and consoles, including “Candy Crush”, “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty”.

In addition to acquiring new IP addresses that will make Xbox Game Pass more attractive, this acquisition will also add mobile games to Microsoft’s portfolio – an aspect of games in which, according to Smith, Microsoft is lagging far behind.

The acquisition, however, is not intended to block Call of Duty or any other IP, for that matter, from being used by players on other platforms. Smith states:

“The main alleged potential anti-competitive risk that Sony is raising is that Microsoft will stop releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation. But it would be economically irrational. A vital part of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty revenue comes from sales of PlayStation games. Given the popularity of the cross-platform game, it would also be a disaster for the Call of Duty franchise and Xbox itself, alienating millions of gamers.”

But then it seems that Microsoft will be ready to alienate gamers if Sony refuses to pay. After all, money is the priority, and Microsoft has tacitly expressed that.

“That’s why we offered Sony a 10-year contract so that every new release of Call of Duty would be available on PlayStation on the same day it comes out on Xbox. We are ready to provide the same obligations to other platforms and make them legally binding for regulatory authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Microsoft made a similar commitment to the European Commission when we acquired LinkedIn in 2016, providing access to key technologies for competing services.”

This means that if Sony refused, Call of Duty fans would have to play the game on Xbox if they want to play the game on the first day. Although Microsoft claims that they are open to the same obligations towards other platforms such as PlayStation, they will fulfill this obligation only at the right price. Otherwise, fans would have to blame PlayStation for not paying the money.