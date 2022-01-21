Microsoft Has A Promotion Of Backward Compatible Games With Up To 80% Off

Microsoft today released a super promotion of backwards compatible games offering reduced prices on several heavy titles released in the past for the original Xbox and Xbox 360 (and that are backwards compatible like Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X).

Players can take advantage of the promotion to buy games like Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, Bioshock, Bully, Catherine, Fable and Borderlands, for example, with up to 85% off.

All games on the list are compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the two brand new consoles in the current generation.