Microsoft Gaming: All Xbox Studios After The Purchase Of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft Gaming: The purchase agreement between Microsoft and Activision will result in Microsoft Gaming. The Xbox ecosystem will have more than 30 internal studios. Microsoft announced on Tuesday a landmark purchase agreement to take over Activision Blizzard worth $68.7 billion. The transaction, which will close during fiscal year 2023 (July 2022-June 2023), will involve the arrival of all the corporation’s franchises and studios to the Xbox ecosystem; that is, all the studios, licenses and subsidiaries of Activision, Blizzard and King to what will be called Microsoft Gaming.
Microsoft Gaming, the result of Xbox, Bethesda and Activision
Microsoft Gaming is the fan that will host Xbox Game Studios, ZeniMax Media (Bethesda Softworks) and Activision Blizzard once this movement is closed. Phil Spencer will serve as CEO, and Activision Blizzard will report to Spencer as CEO thereafter. In other words, the last word on decisions will be with Microsoft Gaming.
Likewise, it should be said that Microsoft’s commitment is to bring “as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass”. There is a lack of information right now to determine which games will arrive and which will not. However, in this article we make an x-ray of the state of the matter.
These are all the studios, house by house, that Microsoft Gaming will have once the largest agreement in contemporary video game history is closed.
Xbox Game Studios
Xbox Game Studios Publishing – Redmond, Washington, United States
343 Industries (Halo)—Redmond, Washington, United States
The Coalition (Gears of War) — Vancouver, Canada
Mojang Studios (Minecraft) — Stockholm, Sweden
Compulsion Games (We Happy Few) — Montreal, Canada
InXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3, Bard’s Tale) — Newport Beach, California, United States
Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded) — Irvine, California, United States
Double Fine Productions (Brütal Legend, Broken Age, Psychonauts) — San Francisco, California, United States
Ninja Theory (Hellblade, DMC, Bleeding Edge) — Cambridge, UK
Playground Studios (Forza Horizon, Fable) — Leamington Spa, UK
Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport) — Redmond, Washington, United States
Rare (Kameo: Elements of Power, Sea of Thieves, Everwild) — Twycross, UK
The Initiative (Perfect Dark) — Santa Monica, California, United States
Undead Labs (State of Decay) — Seattle, Washington, United States
World’s Edge (Age of Empires) — Redmond, Washington, United States