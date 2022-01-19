Microsoft Gaming: All Xbox Studios After The Purchase Of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft Gaming: The purchase agreement between Microsoft and Activision will result in Microsoft Gaming. The Xbox ecosystem will have more than 30 internal studios. Microsoft announced on Tuesday a landmark purchase agreement to take over Activision Blizzard worth $68.7 billion. The transaction, which will close during fiscal year 2023 (July 2022-June 2023), will involve the arrival of all the corporation’s franchises and studios to the Xbox ecosystem; that is, all the studios, licenses and subsidiaries of Activision, Blizzard and King to what will be called Microsoft Gaming.

Microsoft Gaming, the result of Xbox, Bethesda and Activision

Microsoft Gaming is the fan that will host Xbox Game Studios, ZeniMax Media (Bethesda Softworks) and Activision Blizzard once this movement is closed. Phil Spencer will serve as CEO, and Activision Blizzard will report to Spencer as CEO thereafter. In other words, the last word on decisions will be with Microsoft Gaming.

Likewise, it should be said that Microsoft’s commitment is to bring “as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass”. There is a lack of information right now to determine which games will arrive and which will not. However, in this article we make an x-ray of the state of the matter.

These are all the studios, house by house, that Microsoft Gaming will have once the largest agreement in contemporary video game history is closed.

Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Publishing – Redmond, Washington, United States

343 Industries (Halo)—Redmond, Washington, United States

The Coalition (Gears of War) — Vancouver, Canada

Mojang Studios (Minecraft) — Stockholm, Sweden

Compulsion Games (We Happy Few) — Montreal, Canada

InXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3, Bard’s Tale) — Newport Beach, California, United States

Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded) — Irvine, California, United States

Double Fine Productions (Brütal Legend, Broken Age, Psychonauts) — San Francisco, California, United States

Ninja Theory (Hellblade, DMC, Bleeding Edge) — Cambridge, UK

Playground Studios (Forza Horizon, Fable) — Leamington Spa, UK

Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport) — Redmond, Washington, United States

Rare (Kameo: Elements of Power, Sea of ​​Thieves, Everwild) — Twycross, UK

The Initiative (Perfect Dark) — Santa Monica, California, United States

Undead Labs (State of Decay) — Seattle, Washington, United States

World’s Edge (Age of Empires) — Redmond, Washington, United States