Microsoft Game Revenues Increased By Half

Microsoft announced results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, and game sales are growing rapidly. In the quarter that ended on March 31, 2021, Microsoft game revenues increased by 50 percent. Also, Microsoft said, “We have achieved record participation and money on our platform. “Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which were released in November, had a demand above the specified number”. Microsoft did not specify the sales figures for both consoles.

Microsoft generates huge revenue from Minecraft every year

Xbox hardware revenue increased 232 percent compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, Microsoft is including Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, in Xbox content and service revenue, up 34 percent. All of this increased 34 percent includes third-party games, first-party games, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Especially, there is a great income from Minecraft.

Minecraft continues to make money for Microsoft. Minecraft has around 140 million monthly active users, up 30 percent each year. Microsoft announced that it has made over $ 350 million from over 1 billion mods, add-ons and other content in Minecraft. “As games transform into metaverse economies, we are developing new tools to help everyone sell the content they create on our platforms,” ​​Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at an investor meeting.

Microsoft says it will see revenue growth in the next fiscal quarter. In addition, the company warns that “substantial demand for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the market will continue to be constrained by supply. Video game analyst Daniel Ahmad announced that Microsoft game revenue for the quarter was $ 3.53 billion. This number revealed that Microsoft best income from games was in the third quarter.