Microsoft Flight Simulator will take up 127 GB of space

Microsoft has updated the Microsoft Store page for its upcoming simulation game Flight Simulator 2020. This update clearly reveals the size that the game will take up on computers. Accordingly, the game will take up 127.01 GB of storage space.

Aviation enthusiasts have been waiting for Flight Simulator 2020, the new simulation game of the US-based technology giant Microsoft. While the countdown continues for Microsoft’s simulation game that will most likely please everyone this time, there has been a significant development regarding the game. It is clear how much space Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will take on a computer.

As a matter of fact, Microsoft announced the system requirements of Flight Simulator 2020 in a statement it made in the past months. In the statements made at that time, Microsoft said that the size of this simulation game would be around 150 GB. The company, which updated the Flight Simulator 2020 listing page in the Microsoft Store, has made a development that will make gamers smile a little. The update shows that Flight Simulator 2020 will take up slightly less space than announced.

Flight Simulator 2020 will take up 127.01 GB of space, according to Microsoft Store

When we access the listing of Flight Simulator 2020 in the Microsoft Store, we see that the space that the game will take up on our computer will be updated to 127.01 GB. It should be clearly stated that this is important. Microsoft will save a small amount of storage space for players in this simulation game, where the whole world is graphed in detail.

Aviation enthusiasts have been waiting for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for a long time. However, this waiting will soon end. Because the game will be accessible on various channels on August 18. However, the price of Flight Simulator 2020, which has been thought to be very impressive so far, may upset players a bit. Because according to the statements made, the game will be sold with prices starting from 350 TL. In addition, a powerful computer will be needed to play Flight Simulator 2020 at high settings.



