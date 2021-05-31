Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Now Be Easier To Install

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now be installed on computers more easily. According to the news of the Kotaku website, the size of the first download file of Microsoft Flight Simulator is reduced from 170 GB to 83 GB thanks to the optimization studies.

It would not be wrong to say that this study will please those who have problems with bandwidth or storage space. Although there is no information on what Microsoft has done to reduce the file size, it can be said that removing a 212-floor building in Australia from the game gives some savings.

It is stated that this change is also important for the Xbox Series X and Series S versions of the game. Thanks to the smaller download size, less cleaning will be enough to install the game on the console.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has not yet arrived on Xbox consoles. No date has been given on this subject for now. However, the chief of the game, Jorg Neumann, stated that while the console version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is released, the PC version of the game will be renewed in an optimized form.