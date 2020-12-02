Microsoft Flight Simulator will have VR support

Microsoft Flight Simulator had a great launch and even got a nomination for The Game Awards 2020 in the best simulator category, and it looks like the game will get even better after its December update, which will support several Virtual Reality glasses!

Support for VR had already been announced in July of this year, but a new live stream of questions and answers from the game’s developers brought confirmation that we will be able to enjoy this novelty in late December 2020!

It will be possible to play with several different models of glasses, since the team’s goal is to have maximum compatibility right away. The idea is that VR is integrated into the whole game, from the initial menus until the time of piloting, creating the most immersive experience possible.

Are you looking forward to this update? Which route do you plan to fly in VR? Tell us in the comments below!



