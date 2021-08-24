Microsoft Flight Simulator Welcomes Historic Planes and New Regions

Microsoft Flight Simulator: During the Gamescom 2021 presentation, Xbox revealed new Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will feature DLCs from the Top Gun movie and lots of new content on World Update 6, with more detailed regions from Switzerland, Germany and Austria. In addition, Asobo announced that the game will win the Reno Air Race at the end of the year, which features multiplayer airplane races.

Another very nice news is that the team has plans to create a “Local Legends” section of aviation within the title, with historic aircraft that will serve as a digital (and interactive, of course) museum. The first to arrive will be a 1930s German plane. Check out:

Reno Air Race mode will feature very fast aircraft that fly very close to the ground, but the update only arrives at the end of the year (no date set), while World Update 6 arrives on September 7th. Unfortunately, the team is unable to give details of the Top Gun DLCs due to embargoes on the film, which is still in production.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for Xbox Series X/S and PC (and can be downloaded via Xbox Game Pass).