Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Takes Players To Scandinavia

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be playable on Xbox Series X and S consoles starting next month. Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studios is making some changes to the game before this date that players will like.

The latest update, called World Update V, takes players to the Scandinavian Peninsula. The impressive landscapes of Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland will accompany the amateur pilots’ flight.

The update released by Microsoft also focuses on the impressive geographical features of the region. In addition; It is also possible to see old castles, modern stadiums, castles and bridges on maps.

According to the information given by the company, there are 100 airports and 77 important points on the new maps. In the published video, Lego House, Frederiksborg Castle, Arctic Cathedral and Sarek National Park stand out.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will meet players on the Xbox Series X and S on July 27. PC owners will already be able to experience this update.