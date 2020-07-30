Microsoft Flight Simulator to offer support for VR

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is one of the most anticipated games of the year for returning to consoles and PCs after years without any updates. As its name suggests, the game promises to offer a professional flight experience for anyone, including anyone who has a virtual reality helmet.

Microsoft has confirmed that the new Flight Simulator will offer support for VR on Windows 10, allowing users to sit in the pilot’s seat and fly (almost) like a real professional in the field.

With cockpits designed to simulate with great veracity the main aircraft of the market, the virtual reality will be released in an update still in 2020, but initially it will be exclusive for the HP Reverb G2, arriving for more models in the following months.

“From small planes to huge jets, fly a highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flights and real weather in a dynamic and realistic world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. The world is at your fingertips.”

In addition to the aforementioned cockpits modeled with high precision, the game’s maps will be extremely faithful to reality with the use of the existing third-dimensional mapping technology in applications, but with some other features such as vehicle traffic on the streets, if you are flying low enough to see them.

Developed in partnership with a specialized simulator company for training aviation professionals, Flight Simulator 2020 has more than 2 million cities, different environments, climate and dynamic lighting and atmospheric simulation in real time “including accurate wind speed and direction , temperature, humidity, rain and lightning. ”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be released for Windows 10 via Xbox Game Pass for PC, Microsoft Store and Steam on August 18. The release of the Xbox One console version is confirmed, but with no date set. The launch for the Xbox Series S



