Microsoft Flight Simulator to Include Helicopters in 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator will gain a number of new features in the coming months, including the inclusion of helicopters. The revelation was made by the developer itself, Asobo, which also released other additions at the request of fans of the game.

The list released by the producer brings a series of wishes made by the community, followed by the status and, if they are within the company’s plans, when they will be implemented. At the top of the list, the most voted request is precisely the inclusion of helicopters in the game, along with the expected delivery period, which in this case is 2022. Another interesting detail on the list is a map update for the Brazilian territory, which also is set to come to the game next year.

Remember that on July 27th Microsoft Flight Simulator will get a version for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The size of the game is impressive, going from 100Gb without counting future additions, such as DLCs and other add-ons. The PC version has been available since last year.

Is that you? What would be your request to the developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator?