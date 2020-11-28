Microsoft Flight Simulator to improve UK in update

England, Scotland and Wales will receive dedicated visual enhancements in the world update scheduled for January 2021. Free for all users.

Asobo Studios confirms the next region to receive a dedicated visual enhancement in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Great Britain will have its own world update next January 2021. In this way it will join the United States and Japan, already improved during the first months on the market.

The studio shared its intentions with her via Twitch. As explained, they have “a new data set” to significantly improve the appearance of England, Wales and Scotland. We can expect “between 50 and 60” points of interest spread across the map. Among the 10 new types of buildings we can expect churches and cathedrals. And yes, several airports will be included, such as Manchester Barton, Liverpool EEGP and Land’s End.

“We have a complete set of unpublished materials. Thanks, Bing, it’s really cool. We are trying to get data for Northern Ireland, but maybe we will also get the whole Ireland. We are working on it, I hope we have an update there ”, explained John Neumann, responsible for the game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been crowned one of the most successful games in the Xbox division in the past generation. In this house, it obtained a rating of 9.3 out of 10, an analysis in which we said that we were dealing with “the aviation platform of the decade.” “Microsoft Flight Simulator is the most comprehensive and realistic civil aviation simulator to date. Never before has Asobo Studio’s level of ambition been exceeded. Being able to visit the entire planet with our plane and doing it with this degree of quality is a dream ”, we said.

Promising a future console release, Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Windows 10. The title is part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC. In this link you will learn how to fly to personalized destinations thanks to the Bing coordinates.



