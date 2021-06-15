Microsoft Flight Simulator runs at 30 on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced for Xbox Series X/S last Sunday (13), and it wasn’t long before producer Asobo shared some more details about the game, such as the fact that it runs at 30 frames per second on both Xbox Series X as in the S.

Another point mentioned by the producer (all data seen here appeared on her official Twitter) is the fact that the title will present a more fluid experience for those who have a TV with VRR support, even increasing the rate a little. frames in matches.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27th, 2021 ‼️https://t.co/GBtl0T2lUk See you in the skies! ✈

Finally, it was also mentioned in the game’s FAQ that those who own the title on Windows 10 can get the copy for free on the console, as well as having full access to DLC content, saves and computer progress.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on Xbox from July 27th.