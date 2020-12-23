Microsoft Flight Simulator receives support for virtual reality

Microsoft Flight Simulator received a free update that allows you to use virtual reality glasses during the game. After beta testing earlier this month, the feature is now available to all players.

Thus, the “virtual pilots” will have an even more immersive experience with the famous flight simulator. In the spotlight, they will take a closer look at the details of the aircraft cockpits and admire the incredible realistic scenery.

According to information from Microsoft publisher, Flight Simulator brings support for most virtual reality glasses on the market. This includes models like the HTC Vive, the Valve Index, the Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality

In addition to the VR headset, a powerful computer is needed to explore this new experience. Thus, the minimum requirements include an Nvidia GTX 1080 or higher graphics card and an i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X CPU.

A version of Flight Simulator will be released for Xbox Series X / S consoles in 2021. However, there is no information as to whether the virtual reality feature will be available to them, as no other platform game has this support.

More news from the recent update

Along with VR support, the new Flight Simulator update brought news to the feature that simulates weather conditions in real time. Now, players will be able to fly in snow and take off or land on tracks with layers of ice.

As the developers point out, these new variations will help to expand the players’ immersive experience. It is worth mentioning that the conditions will be generated according to the current climate in each region.

Finally, the update also adds a special treasure hunt during the holiday season. Thus, the player will have the mission to find the festive lights spread over 12 cities on the virtual map.



