Microsoft Flight Simulator reaches 1 million users

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, the sequel to Microsoft’s famous flight simulator, broke the franchise record and registered one million unique users on the PC in just over two weeks since its launch.

According to the official statement from Microsoft, which was released on Thursday (3), this is only the beginning of the journey and many updates are planned for the game, including thematic DLCs. Microsoft Flight Simulator remains available for PC only, but a version for Xbox One and Xbox Series X is in production, with no release date yet.

According to Microsoft, the community has managed to handle more than 26 million flights and has recorded more than one billion miles to date. These numbers are equivalent to flying around the world more than 40 thousand times and it represents very well the reception to the game. The company also stressed that it is pleased to see the community having fun with Microsoft Flgiht Simulator and helping to improve the feedback experience.



