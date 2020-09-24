Microsoft Flight Simulator: new update focuses on Japan

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (24), during the broadcast of the Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft brought more details about the new update of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will focus on Japan and arrives on September 29th. Check it out below.

6 cities, 6 airports, historic locations and more will be updated! So, what did you think of the trailer? Excited to fly over the magnificent landscapes of the “land of the rising sun”? Tell us in the comments section!

