Microsoft Flight Simulator: new update focuses on Japan

Today (24), during the broadcast of the Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft brought more details about the new update of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will focus on Japan and arrives on September 29th. Check it out below.
今までとは違う日本に飛び立とう✈️
🗼東京
🏔️富士山
🏯姫路城
⛩️厳島神社#XboxJP #TGS2020 pic.twitter.com/S3T7hlj6L8
— Xbox Japan (@Xbox_JP) September 24, 2020
6 cities, 6 airports, historic locations and more will be updated!