Microsoft Flight Simulator: Minimum Requirements

Asobo Studio’s flight simulator has become one of the highest rated launches of 2020. Requirements to play it on PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the great video games of 2020. Asobo Studio’s flight simulator is available for computer from this August 18, also available on Xbox Game Pass (PC) and, soon, also on Xbox consoles. To be able to enjoy it with guarantees, we need a PC with suitable components, so we are going to review here the minimum and recommended system requirements by the development team itself.

Unlike on other occasions, where a minimum configuration is offered and another recommended one, this time we have three configurations; an additional one called optimal for those who wish to play in the best possible conditions and take advantage of the approach to photorealism that the French team has achieved with their most recent work.

In our analysis, where we rate it as excellent, we came to the conclusion that “being able to visit the entire planet with our plane and doing it with this degree of quality is a dream. The high degree of customization allows you to configure the experience that best suits your circumstances as a player, including what type of peripherals you have in your possession “. In short, essential.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

Graphics card (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8 GB

Free disk space: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400

Graphics card (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 590 or Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Free disk space: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Optimal requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel i7-9800X

Graphics card (GPU): AMD Radeon VII or Nvidia RTX 2800

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32 GB

Free disk space: 150 GB in SSD

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps



