Microsoft Flight Simulator – List of Problems, Error Codes

Asobo Studio publishes on its official blog a list with the problems they are working on and other aspects that have already been solved in the game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is called to be one of the most acclaimed games of 2020. The Xbox Game Studios flight simulator from the French team Asobo Studio has delighted critics and audiences for its visual fidelity and playable ambition; but it is not exempt from errors and small bugs that are gradually being corrected. For this reason, they have broken down on their website a list with all the problems, possible errors and solutions that are being reported after these first days on sale.

Know and fix possible errors in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Because even we have found errors or problems to start the game that, in reality, had an easy solution. However, new error codes appear every day, but fortunately most of them are already fixed. From the official blog, the following stand out, with an updated date to this past August 18, and their current status:

Error 180159 [Fixed]

Error 148660 [Fixed]

Error 03 (Forums Down) [Fixed]

Error 04 [Pending solution]

Error 180361 (Impossibility to launch the game in pre-launch version [Pending solution]

Error 157881 (very, very slow downloads) [Pending resolution]

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available worldwide in its PC version (minimum and recommended system requirements here); It will soon be released for Xbox consoles as well, but the release date is currently unknown. Those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can access the title at no additional cost. In this article we review the three digital editions available with their prices, differences and characteristics.

We invite you to read our analysis of the game, which we have rated with an outstanding score for its customization options, graphics, simulation capacity and weather. However, we do suffer technical problems and some objectives that have left us wanting more.



