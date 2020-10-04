Microsoft Flight Simulator is moving to VR!

Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has an important place among simulation games, comes to VR devices. The game, which is at the top level in terms of realism, was an example to the game world. Although more than a month has passed since its release, important developments for Flight Simulator continue to be on the agenda.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Beta opened

Offered to VR users in closed beta, the game takes the sense of realism one step further. Experiencing the game with thousands of details on its map with VR glasses will make the driving feeling much more realistic.

To register for the beta, you must:

Microsoft Flight Simulator must be registered in your library.

You must have VR glasses that support the game

You should go to the beta registration page and submit information about your computer.

You should wait for the e-mail that will come to you after registering for the beta. Better be vigilant for this. Let us remind you that if you have the chance to experience the closed beta, your system must meet the following requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (version 1909)

DirectX: DirectX 11

Processor: i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 1500X

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD equivalent

Video card memory: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Free storage space: 150 GB

Internet connection: 5 Mbps



