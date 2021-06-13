Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X And S

Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on Xbox Series X and S consoles on July 27. Available on Xbox Game Pass, this is the first next-generation Xbox Game Studios exclusive game. Because Microsoft Flight Simulator was not released for Xbox One. Microsoft released a gameplay trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X as part of its E3 2021 event. This is very similar to the PC version running in 4K.

How well the game performs on Xbox Series X and S may be due to developer Asobo Studio’s migration of Microsoft Flight Simulator to DirectX 12. This work has been going on for a while and is expected to include major performance improvements on the PC side. Microsoft Flight Simulator has a bad reputation for CPU and GPU heavy usage at 4K ultra settings, struggling to reach 60fps even with the latest processors and GPUs.

However, Microsoft is doing its best to make Flight Simulator run more efficiently. “Xbox is definitely reinvigorating our optimization efforts,” said Microsoft Flight Simulator chief Jorg Neuman in a statement to The Verge last year. Therefore, the Xbox version is likely to run much more optimized for Xbox Series X and S hardware.

We’ll see how it performs when Microsoft Flight Simulator launches on Xbox Series X/S on July 27. Additionally, Microsoft has announced a new Top Gun expansion for Flight Simulator, which will be released later this year.