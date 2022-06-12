Microsoft Flight Simulator Intersects with Halo Infinity

During today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Asobo Studio unveiled the next chapter for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including a crossover with another popular Xbox franchise. Since Microsoft Flight Simulator will have even more content in the form of helicopters, gliders and much more, UNSC Pelican from Halo Infinite will very soon become part of the game about airplanes.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released in 2020 and the game has since been updated and now includes the F/A-18E Super Hornet from Top Gun: Maverick. As with the Super Hornet, Microsoft Flight Simulator fans will be able to explore the Earth for the first time from today as an UNSC Pelican from Halo Infinite with a free optional package. Similar to the Top Gun: Maverick fighter, UNSC Pelican is likely to bring Microsoft Flight Simulator players a new set of challenges that they must complete while mastering the sky and stratosphere.

Similar to how it might have seemed to reveal Microsoft Flight Simulator during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the developer showed a glimpse of the UNSC Halo Infinite Pelican before the view shifted inside the cockpit to reveal the many sophisticated sci-fi gadgets one would expect. from the Halo car. The KKON Pelican takes off to the familiar music of Halo Infinite, flying over mountains and gliding on the surface of the water before rising straight into the higher layers of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The content of Top Gun: Maverick Super Hornet was the first glimpse of Microsoft Flight Simulator fans into the stratosphere of the game, as no previous aircraft could reach the speed required to reach such an altitude.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.