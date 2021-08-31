Microsoft Flight Simulator Incorporates Mario Kart Circuits Thanks To A Mod

Microsoft Flight Simulator: The Redmond simulator takes on a less realistic and more casual tone after activating this mod.Mods have worked their magic again. Microsoft Flight Simulator once again rises to the sky, but this time with a peculiarity: the modder Illogicoma has moved seven Mario Kart circuits and has introduced them in the title of PC and Xbox Series X / S. In this way, we can see versions of iconic tracks such as the Wario Summit, Silent City, Cloudtop Cruise, Moo Moo Farm, Rainbow Trail, Bowser Castle and Shy Guy Falls.

The video originally aired on Twitch, but has also been uploaded to YouTube, so you can watch it below these lines. The Mario Kart part begins at minute 3:26:32. “You will see that the government has been secretly building Mario Kart circuits in the middle of the ocean,” says the modder in all jokes. These tracks have been adapted to the playable style of Microsoft Flight Simulator, so Illogicoma has added rings. They are not, therefore, careers as such.

How did you do it?

On his Twitter account, Illogicoma has also explained some aspects related to the process of creating the mod. He has used resources from The Models Resource, but he has also used the Blender addon designed for this video game, Blender2MSFS. Using this tool you can create 3D resources for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft Flight Simulator originally came out on PC, but it already has a version for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. At Gamescom 2021, Asobo Studio and Xbox unveiled the Top Gun expansion, which will be free and will be released on September 7.

The latest installment of Nintendo’s fun arcade game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Wii U game adaptation for Nintendo Switch. Those from Kyoto have not yet announced a new installment, despite the fact that the previous title has been one of the best sellers of the console.