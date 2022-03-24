Microsoft Flight Simulator Improves The Quality Of The Iberian Peninsula With Its New Update

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Asobo publishes a new world update in Microsoft Flight Simulator that introduces more than 90 points of interest spread across Spain, Portugal… Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a fresh look for Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra as part of World Update VIII. The changes, now available for free on Xbox Series X | S and PC (also on Xbox Gaming Cloud), allow players to take a more detailed look at 99 points of interest spread across the Iberian Peninsula.

What does World Update VIII include in Microsoft Flight Simulator?

From Asobo Studio they have outlined by hand four airports scattered around the area. The specific list of additions includes the Airports of A Coruña, Faro, Pico and La Seu d’Urgell. Cities like Bilbao, Malaga and Lisbon will have photogrammetry, that is, a detailed scan based on Bing satellite maps. The trio is accompanied by Cascais, Coimbra and Barreiro.

Among the modeled points of interest, the Segovia aqueduct, the Sagrada Familia, the Córdoba mosque and Las Médulas stand out, among others. You will be able to observe the almost one hundred additions from the map menu before selecting the flight point.

The update also extends gameplay opportunities. You’ll find four unassisted runs, four introductory flights, and five brand-new landing challenges. All this at no additional cost to the community.

Coordinates of points of interest in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Below we leave you with the coordinates of some of the points of interest added during the update. You can travel to select points by following this tutorial.

Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela –> 42.880669, -8.545510

Vizcaya Bridge –> 42.880669, -8.545510

Segovia Aqueduct –> 40.948006, -4.118098

Metropolitan Wanda –> 40.436195, -3.599482

The bridge of the Constitution of 1812 –> 36.523634, -6.260829

Guggenheim Museum –> 43.268570, -2.934145

Do Dragao Stadium –> 41.161514, -8.583794

José Alvalade Stadium –> 38.760708, -9.160802

The monastery of El Escorial –> 40.589326, -4.148253

Camp Nou –> 41.380419, 2.122750