Microsoft Flight Simulator Heads to Xbox Series X | S

The popular simulator will finally be launched on Xbox consoles between June and September 2021; confirmed at The Game Awards 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator already has an approximate release date on Xbox Series X | S after its passage through PC: summer 2021. Between June and September of next year, fans of the popular flight simulator will be able to start enjoying what is one of the video games highest rated 2020. Asobo Studio’s work will be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox series S sometime in that period; Details of a possible launch on Xbox One have not emerged.

Judging by the trailer shown at The Game Awards 2020, which we can see as the opening of this news, the technical performance of the title has nothing to envy the materials we saw on PC, although it should be noted that the materials of this new video are They correspond to Xbox Series X. All players with an active Xbox Game Pass account will be able to start playing from day one at no additional cost.

