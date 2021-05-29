Microsoft Flight Simulator Decreases Game Download Size

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Anyone who has played Microsoft Flight Simulator knows that it’s fantastic and a lot of fun, but there’s no denying that downloading the 170GB+ of the game on your HD or SSD can be a painful task for many. Either because your internet speed is not the best or simply because of the amount of space it takes up on your PC. The good news is that this won’t be such a big problem anymore.

We say this because the developers managed to get the game size down from 170GB to “only” 83GB in the latest update. Of course that’s still a lot, but it’s still an 87GB savings on your storage, which is more than enough to install other games big and small.

It’s also worth mentioning that this new update brought several improvements to the game and fixed some bugs previously found. If you are interested in the complete list of changes and improvements made, just check the post on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator blog.

For those who have always been curious to try the game and were excited about this news, it is worth remembering that the title is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers both on PC. Are you going to take this chance to control flights around the world? Comment below!