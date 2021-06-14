Microsoft Flight Simulator Arrives on Xbox Series X/S in July

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Microsoft revealed during the E3 2021 conference that Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on the Xbox Series X/S on July 27, 2021, exclusive to the new generation of Xbox.

For being a very heavy game to run, the game will only reach the Series line and leave the Xbox One aside. Check out the trailer:

In addition to the release date, Microsoft Flight Simulator will also collaborate with the movie Top Gun Maverick in late 2021, featuring several fighters and fighter planes.

