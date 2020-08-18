Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is out!

It would not be wrong to say that the most exciting step Microsoft has taken in recent years is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. The game, which aviation fans are eagerly awaiting, has been presented to everyone as of today. Here is the answer to all the curious details, especially the price and system requirements!

Graphics are the detail that made MFS 2020 so exciting. Nowadays, when we put it side by side with competing aviation simulations such as X-Plane 11, the graphics and cities are incomparably realistic.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is now available to everyone!

The game / simulation, which has been tested within the framework of the Beta program for a while, helped especially the game channels on YouTube to increase their viewing figures. Because the videos taken by visiting cities in the game manage to attract the attention of even people who are not interested in aviation. The reason for this, as we mentioned above, is that the graphics are very realistic compared to today’s games.

There is a point to note here. While MSF 2020 is already managing to excite aviation enthusiasts, we have to say that it is necessary to wait until 2021 to get the real pleasure. Many aircraft in today’s aviation world are included in the game by default. However, there is a fact that has not changed for years; third-party aircraft offer a much more realistic experience.

In this context, when companies such as PMDG and Aerosoft launch aircraft such as Boeing 737, 747, Airbus A320, A330, which they developed for this game, interest will increase more. Work has already begun, but when it comes to having more than one advanced aircraft, aircraft getting the first updates, etc., it is unlikely that the flight experience will be at the top before 2021.

In this context, those who want to step into the aviation world or fly in simulations such as X-Plane 11, but plan to switch to MFS 2020 do not need to hurry.

For example, those who want to fly with Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced passenger aircraft, must purchase the Premium package. Because there is currently no Boeing 787 developed by a third party company.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 770 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements;

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space



