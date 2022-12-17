Microsoft Fixes Windows 11 22 H2 Gaming Performance Issues and Restarts Deployment

In context: The Windows 11 22H2 update over the past few months has been messy. So many users have reported problems with it that Microsoft has suspended its deployment to fix the glitches. Now, after almost three months, it seems that everything is back to normal in 22H2.

This week, Microsoft lifted the compatibility lock for Windows 11 users who have not yet installed the 22H2 update. Users waiting for the update should see it in Windows Update within the next few days. This transition confirms Microsoft’s confidence that it has fixed enough 22H2 bugs to resume global deployment.

Redmond initially launched Windows 11 22H2 in 190 countries at the end of September, but many users encountered problems, including blue screens of death (BSOD). Meanwhile, Nvidia graphics card users have reported reduced performance, audio anomalies and problems with G-Sync.

Microsoft acknowledged the problems last month, saying that 22H2 accidentally enabled GPU debugging features not intended for end users. The company then suspended the deployment of the compatibility lock update. Nvidia advised the victims to update the GeForce Experience application.

An optional patch for those struggling with 22H2 appeared at the end of November.

In addition to Nvidia GPU performance bugs, KB5020044 has also fixed Microsoft OneDrive storage issues. Removing the compatibility block allows all Windows 11 users to install 22H2 with the changes from KB5020044.

Key additions to 22H2 include the Start menu, games, and security. The main update added the ability to create folders for applications in the Start menu, switch menu organization and drag application icons from the menu to the taskbar. Explorer has received a significant update, adding tabs and contacts for quick access to files.

As for gaming features, 22H2 has expanded support for Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate for DirectX 10 and DirectX 11 windowed games, where previously they only worked for DirectX 12 fullscreen games. Users can now calibrate HDR using the new app and launch the latest games using the controller via the Xbox game panel. The update also marked the DirectStorage debut, allowing game developers to take full advantage of modern SSD speeds.

The new Smart App Control security feature blocks the opening of potentially unsafe applications based on a predictive artificial intelligence model. The new Microsoft Defender feature notifies users if they enter credentials to known malicious websites.