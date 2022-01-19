Microsoft Fixes VPN Bug In Windows 11 Update

Microsoft this week fixed a flaw that affected connections over virtual private networks (VPNs) in several versions of the company’s operating system, including the new Windows 11. According to the company’s own documentation, the problem mainly affected the Vendor ID on platforms, but the Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) and Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) standards also had errors.

With the failure, the user simply cannot connect via VPN, especially in the case of corporate users who need this connection for remote work.

Although unconfirmed, the flaw was most likely generated by some incompatibility after an update package from Microsoft itself, sent now in January 2022 as part of a Patch Tuesday package of vulnerability fixes.

The error affects computers with Windows 11, Windows 10 and different versions of Windows Server, being mainly valid for the VPN built into the system, but with the potential to also affect some third-party customers. In addition to these flaws, the patch would have generated different problems in controllers and in the virtual machine.

The recommendation is for users to quickly accept the update, which began rolling out to the community on January 17th.