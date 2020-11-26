Microsoft examines some game issues

Games like DiRT 5 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have lagged behind PlayStation 5 in comparisons. There is a possible reason, the development kits.

Xbox Series X | S and PS5 are now on sale worldwide. The new generation of consoles has arrived to show that they are endowed with great power and improvements that will allow us to enjoy a game experience far superior to the previous generation. For some reason, in direct comparisons between multiplatform titles of both solutions, it is PlayStation 5 that usually wins, but why? Microsoft is working on those performance issues.

Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, by Activision; DiRT 5, from Codemasters; or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from Ubisoft, have been lower on Xbox Series X | S compared to the Japanese company’s desktop in some technical sections. To solve a problem, you first have to identify it, and the team around Phil Spencer, head of the brand, is already studying how.

“We are aware of performance issues in some optimized games on Xbox Series X | S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve those issues, all to deliver an optimal experience,” explains the manager at The Verge. “As we launch a new generation of consoles, our partners are only scratching the surface of what these new machines are capable of, so we take small bug patches for granted as they learn how to get the most out of our new platform,” he adds. And he says: “We look forward to continuing to work with developers to explore the full capabilities of Xbox Series X | S in the future.”

Xbox Series X | S Dev Kits Arrived Later Than PS5

As The Verge has learned, Microsoft sent the Xbox Series X | S GDKs (development kits) to the studios somewhat later than the competition, in June, so that the certification to work with the console has reduced the times for optimize ports. On PlayStation 5, meanwhile, they came before; teams were able to work longer on projects that saw the light of day during this launch window.

Hopefully we won’t see those problems in cross-platform games on Xbox Series X | S soon, which have broken the launch sales record in Xbox history. In the same way, Sony announced this Wednesday that PS5 has had the best premiere of a PlayStation console in all history.



