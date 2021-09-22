Microsoft Event Summary: Surface Duo 2, Laptop Studio And More

Microsoft: This Wednesday (22) Microsoft announced its new Surface line of products designed for Windows 11. In addition, the company continues to bet on two screens with the Surface Duo cell phone line, which uses Android.

Most of the products are already available in pre-purchase abroad and will arrive on October 5th, the same date as Windows 11. TecMundo gathered here the main highlights of Microsoft’s presentation. Check out!

Surface Pro 8

Considered one of the most anticipated announcements, the Surface Pro 8 is a “tablet 2 in 1”, with 120 Hz screen update, 11th generation Intel Evo processors and Windows 11. According to Microsoft, the tablet can have up to 32 GB of RAM and has a battery life of up to 16 hours. The device is even compatible with its new stylus, Surface Slim Pen 2, which can be recharged directly from the keyboard case.